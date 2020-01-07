A SHORT HISTORY ABOUT OUR HOLY FATHER ABA ZEWENGEL

AT LAST A MESSAGE TO ALL ERITREAN from our mother ST Mary, which was also confirmed by ABA ZEWENGEL to me.

That we Eritrean’s do not need to travel elsewhere to see miracles , because we have our own holy people chosen by GOD who can do lots of miracles in ERITREA.

For example, our PATRIARCHY KIDUS ABONA ABA ANTONIO’S is chosen by God to protect ERITREA and its people (that’s why he is still alive and fighting for us not for himself).

So please all Eritrean Bishops, priests, Deacons and the congregation members should listen to him, pray for him and do not accept any new Patriarch or a Synod who serve the Devil in the name of God or put people’s choice than God’s. Whoever sells his father for money and power will be serving the Devil or become a follower of Judas.