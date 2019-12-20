APPEAL FOR INFORMATION
Assenna Foundation Board, working with our Barrister - Mishcon de Reya LLP, is actively seeking to gather addition information for the CPS, which the court can then consider at a three-hour hearing in February. To
6:30 pm
215Views
Assenna Foundation Board, working with our Barrister – Mishcon de Reya LLP, is actively seeking to gather addition information for the CPS, which the court can then consider at a three-hour hearing in February. To this end, we appeal for information from all justice seekers and Eritrean nationalists that will help:
NO COMMENTS