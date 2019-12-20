Friday, December 20th, 2019
BREAKING NEWS
MENU
mobile-logo

APPEAL FOR INFORMATION

Assenna Foundation Board, working with our Barrister - Mishcon de Reya LLP, is actively seeking to gather addition information for the CPS, which the court can then consider at a three-hour hearing in February. To

6:30 pm
0
215Views

Assenna Foundation Board, working with our Barrister – Mishcon de Reya LLP, is actively seeking to gather addition information for the CPS, which the court can then consider at a three-hour hearing in February. To this end, we appeal for information from all justice seekers and Eritrean nationalists that will help:

 

yakobe@gmail.com

Review overview
NO COMMENTS

POST A COMMENT