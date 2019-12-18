ATV: ኣብ ከተማ ለንደን ንኻልኣይ እዋን ንጋዜጠኛ ዘጥቅዐ መጋበርያ ምልካዊ ስርዓት ብገበኑ ተኣሚኑ። https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abXtTFzAGw4&feature=youtu.be December 12, 2019 11:42 pmadmin302719Views SHARE
3 COMMENTS
ibrahim December 13, 2019
Finally, that is great. Until when should Eritreans should have to be prosecuted ALSO IN Diaspora: wE SHOULD HAVE TO FIGHT THEM NOT ONLY THIS BUT ALL OF THE HUMAN TREAFFICKERS AND MONEY COLLECTORS: WE SHOULD PROSECUTE ALSO ALL THEIR SPIES AND SILENT COLLABORATORS ALL OVER THE WORLD:
tHANKS FOR ALL Brothers AND sISTERS
Temesgen December 14, 2019
Are Eritrean embassies in foreign countries abusing the freedom and liberties of the host democratic countries?
It is about time to investigate/question the status of the Eritrean diplomatic mission in London and other European and western countries.. I don’t think a poor country such as a Eritrea meets the financial/legal obligations to maintain/preserve a diplomatic mission.. Then the question becomes how does it pay the rent and salary of its staff? By collecting illicit funds from its supporters or engaging in some other illegal transactions such as money laundering/human trafficking? We should exert pressure on all host countries to scrutinize both their financial/political activities.
Mike December 15, 2019
My thoughts:
This news clip states and implies that this case is being handled by a well known law office in London but I am not sure this is a best venue and best law office at all. This case is politically motivated and terrorizing innocent and law abiding residents of the city of London. This is absolutely political and the law office should prosecute this as personal and political case. Not sure if the judge has a history on this guy who is so disgusting. If possible this person should be shipped back to where he came from.