ATV: ዝርርብ ምስ ተጋዳሊት ገነት ብርሃነ – ብዛዕባ ማእሰርታ ብስርዓት ደርግ፡ ማእሰርቲ ተጋዳላይ ሓዋ (ዮሴፍ) ብህግደፍ – 2ይ ክፋል https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5p23Pq-9eK0&t=2306s December 19, 2019 6:36 pmadmin10214Views SHARE
1 COMMENT
k.tewolde December 19, 2019
Genet,you are an exemplary Eritrean,you are the epitome of a freedom fighter,you were a child soldier,your story is an Eritrean story that we all can relate to,a story of betrayal,a stolen childhood, you presented it as is– plain with nothing added and nothing taken away,I feel you ,I know the pain.the deep sense of loss and brokenness,but you know what,the people who did this and still doing it to us didn’t fare well either,they are suffering a great deal,God is watching and the day of reckoning is fast approaching.May peace and joy descend upon you and your family this holiday season.