ATV: 0:01 / 48:13 ጠንቅታት ጐነጽ ኣብ ማሕበረ-ሰብ ኤርትራን መፍትሕታቱን (1ይ ክፋል)

ጠንቅታት ጐነጽ ኣብ ማሕበረ-ሰብ ኤርትራን መፍትሕታቱን (1ይ ክፋል) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_mw3xT0JIY&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR2T5YXFUvmfAw3NJe3den6zSqXizIWqNJyy4ERKh-7FFArM2cTVfxovAxw December 10, 2019
HAILE December 11, 2019
MY TAKE : THIS IS A PREMEDITATED MANSLAUGHTER, WITH HATRED AGENDA . THIS IS NOT AN ALTERCATION.
THEY ARE OTHER ERITREANS WHO CAME TO EUROPE THROUGH THE SAME ROUTE AS THESE YOUNG ERITREANS IN ISRAEL BUT THEY DO NOT KILL ONE ANOTHER WITH KNIFES… .
THE DISCUSSION SHOULD BE ON WHAT IS THE MOTIVATION..NOT ON WHAT IS THE CAUSE.. THERE ARE PEOPLE IN OUR SOCIETY WITH LOW SELF ESTEEM TRYING TO IDENTIFY THEMSELVES TRYING TO SHOW OFF TO CREATE IMPRESSION IN THE MIND OF THOSE WHO ARE HOLDING THE SAME VIEWS AS THEMSELVES.
USUALLY THOSE KIND PEOPLE HAVE A HIGH TENDENCY OF BLAMING OTHERS FOR EVERYTHING THAT HAS GONE WRONG IN THEIR LIVES AS WELL IN THEIR ENVIRONMENTS.
THERE SHOULD BE NO EXCUSES FOR THEIR ACTIONS NO BLAMING TO THEIR PAST HISTORY OR CONDITIONS OR SITUATIONS..
k.tewolde December 11, 2019
This toxic culture of intolerance and conflict resolution by violence dates back before my time,it consumed notable political activists and Eritrean heroes/heroins at the hand of their brothers and sisters,our enemy used it then and is using it now because it is effective and it keeps him in uncontested power and the poor people in disarray and vulnerable to defend themselves. In this case,the predators and the prey are victims of the rotten system,it happen to be the attackers action is called displacement,violence upon a soft and defenseless target.Like one of the panelist said this has been going on for a long time dating back to 1950’s,we should have learned by now, 3/4 of a century have elapsed,the longer life we give our enemy,the chronic the pain,the more desensitized we become like an old person who takes arthritic pain as norm.This moribund regime has outlived its shelf life because we left it there.