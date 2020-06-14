Because, we are at war…. by SeberAngle
Don’t ask for freedom. Don’t ask for development. Because, we are at war….
The way of ruling the hypothetical country by the name of Eritrea. It got that state, twenty nine years today. It is a country that demised before it was born. You are welcome to name it as you wish.
The since ruler, tyrant Isaias Afwerki, the almighty president, enthroned by the negatively established old oppositions of him, from Eritrea, initially unhappy that he would install a Christian state. His surmise led him to conclude that Eritrea is a non-entity that would go no where. True to itself, it went no where. I say, it will go nowhere, leading me to glean, it should return back to Ethiopia. Some thing where I agree with Isaias Afwerki, never the less both of us coming from completely different doors.
As I continually stated, the intelligence of Isaias Afwerki, his superior intelligence did not only cordone the old oppositions but systematically, those that grew with him, those that worked with him, those that fought with him during the war of independence, those that ruled alongside him when Eritrea became independent. Most of them either dead or in incarceration as we speak.
That standing, Isaias seeing the country is non viable, he came up with a simple moto that went like this, “Don’t ask for freedom. Don’t ask for development. Because, we are at war….”. Of course, all wars were instituted by Eritrea.
Eritrea became independent to engage in war with Yemen on Islands that were rewarded to Yemen. The small Djibouti was the other victim, complaining about boarder. Follows Sudan, another skirmish with another but better dictator. The real scrimmage was Ethiopia with lengthy story to tell. It is viable to remember Eritrea was a province of Ethiopia, the rules that took over Ethiopia alongside the independence of Eritrea were the Tigray state entity. In my view, the Tigray rebels while working in tandem with the group in Eritrea EPLF under Isaias Afwerki, they whole heartedly knew they could not rule Ethiopia alongside Isaias Afwerki, who would only ask to be at the helm as the head. So it looked sustainable to allow Eritrea to become independent.
The indignant Isaias Afwerki, in his list of dispenses was Badme. Strangly, the issue of Badme was raised by the blundering, with the no good oppositions, that it should be part of Eritrea during the gorilla wars when Isaias Afwerki shut them up. It is that card that Isaias Afwerki raised to kick off a war. Eritrea then, was bitten black and blue only to be saved by the late Meles Zenawi, himself half Eritrean, the then Prime Minister of Ethiopia who called back the army from taking over Asmara.
The grudge sawed the big heart of Isaias Afwerki that became unhealable wound to his ego. It is only a small price to pay if the people of Eritrea suffer to heal his wounds.
I thought the pandemic here today, Corona Virus would be a part of the play moto to Isaias Afwerki, that being “Don’t ask for freedom. Don’t ask for development. Because, we are at war….”. Obviously Corona Virus failed on the technique play of Isaias, it will not be the play, it is not good enough, that is when I started watching EriTV, that I felt there is another go with the Tigray entity in Ethiopia.
As I claimed since the beginning of June 2020, I noticed the programmed aired in the child toy of Isaias Afwerki EriTV, I felt the messages sent by the programmes of war and sacrifices was in the intention to start a war with the Tigrai state of Ethiopia in conspiracy with, as I call him, the King wannabe Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed.
Once again the sophistication of Isaias Afwerki bit my in my new game, he chose to start a war with Yemen instead.
He needs an absolving circumstance, that going back to our title, “Don’t ask for freedom. Don’t ask for development. Because, we are at war….”.
Don’t ask for Democracy or Constitution, dammit.
ወዲ ሃገር June 13, 2020
“The since ruler, tyrant Isaias Afwerki, the almighty president, enthroned by the negatively established old oppositions of him, from Eritrea, initially unhappy that he would install a Christian state. His surmise led him to conclude that Eritrea is a non-entity that would go no where. True to itself, it went no where. I say, it will go nowhere, leading me to glean, it should return back to Ethiopia. Some thing where I agree with Isaias Afwerki, never the less both of us coming from completely different doors.”
By SeverAngle
—————
ኣንፈቱ ዝሳሓተ ኣእምሮ ክብሎ ዝኽእል ቡዙሕ እኳ እንተኾነ ፥ እዚ ጹሑፍ’ዚ ብሓደ ተኸታሊ “ኣግ ኣዚያን” ዝባሃል ፋሺስታዊ ምንቅስቃስ ዝተጻሕፈ ይመስል ።
Woldegabriel June 13, 2020
I concur!
k.tewolde June 13, 2020
(((Don’t ask for Democracy or Constitution, dammit.))) yep, that is the identification logo of the article,who approves this ‘op ed’ to appear here? just wondering.
Tewelde Gebremariam June 14, 2020
Assenna should never allow such a trash to be printed in its websites It is absolutely outrageous! I hope it will very quickly delete it and express an apology to Eritrean people.
Let me however remind the author of this trash post that the 1998 war was a conspired war long hatched by the impostor isaias afewerk and meles zenawi. Their animosity was therefore an orchestrated drama to mislead and deceive the Eritrean people, a con artistry born out of the infamous Libi Tigrai Twi Twai.
The ceaseless border instigations woyane had been conducting through its paratroops prior the 1998 war was part and parcel of their conspiracy intended to create in the minds of unwitting Eritreans a false perception of justification when the impostor launches the war, claiming in self defense..
His lie worked but of course momentarily because the Eritrean Ethiopian Claim Commission subsequently uncovered and exposed his lie and branded him the aggressor, which he accepted straight away. The impostor isaias afewerk, his cabals and his family members are now responsible for all that human and material tragedy that have bee befalling on the Eritrean people since he ignited the illegal war of 1998.
While it was creating false justifications on the ground for the impostor isaias afewerk to ignite the agreed upon war, some miles from the Eritrean Ethiopian border, woyane was fast training and arming its defense forces in preparation for the war. Conversely,the impostor isaias afewerk was weakening the Eritrean Defenses Forces to be easy prey for woyane troops by demolishing the renown EPLF Security apparatus and replacing the veteran EPLF forces with inexperienced so called ” national services”.
To the dismay of the conspirators…. the impostor isaias afewerk and meles zenawi…. the inexperienced Eritrean youngsters from sawa not only withstood woyane’s several offensives but crashed them all one after the others. It was then that woyane cried for help from the Western countries who in hast conjured up conference of donors in Cairo, Egypt under the disguise of helping the starved people of Ethiopia. All the hundreds of millions of dollars they collected was used for purchase of modern war planes along with mercenary pilots, not to mentions weapons of mass destruction, which they handed to woyane to use at its third offensive against Eritrea.
At the same time, the impostor isaias afewerk, excluding the experienced EPLF Military Generals that defeated dergi, just before woyane initiated its third offensive, under the deceptive slogan of defeating woyane once and for all, took complete control of the Eritrean war Command and secretly opened a corridor for woyane soldiers to enter deep into Eritrea, exposing Eritrean defense forces at Gash-Barka for an enemy attack from their rearguard and front.
Genuine Eritreans,
The impostor isaias afewerk is our arch and mortal enemy and woyane is his other face. Do not be deceived by their con artistry. Those Eritreans who are portraying woyane as their strategic friend are victims of their con artistry.
Danilo June 14, 2020
ዚኣመንካዮ ፈረስ ኣይጥለምካ :-! መን ከም እሰያስ ዘይበለ።ብጥይት ሱሙ ዝጽሕፍ ፡ ሰውራ ኤርትራ መሪሑ ዘዔወተ፡ብዘይ ኒሱ ” ንሕና ንሱ ” ዘበለ ወዘተ…ከዳዕ ! ሸያጢ ሃገር እየ እንዳ በለና ወይከ ዕሚም።በንጻሩ ንሰግደሉ ። ጥልመት ኣብ ልዕሊ ጥልመት ታሪኽና ኣይግበሮ።ብዘይካ ንሱ-ኢሱ ሎሚ እቶም ደለይቲ ፍትሒ / ኣክቲቪስቲ ድሕሪ ክንደይ ሸንኮለል በቢ ሓደ ዘይናይና ኮይኖም ንረኽቦም።በቢ ሓደ ኪኣ ዘፍ ብምባል ኣብ ብዓቲ ወገንን ሃይማንት ተሸጉጦም ንረኽቦም ኣለና።ከይሓፈሩ ኣገልገልቲ ክልተ ወያኔ ኣስመራን መቀለን ነጺሩልና፡ገሊኦም ግዕዘያውያን ኣንድነታውያን ጁሃዳውያን ወዘተ…እንዳበልኩ፡እታ ኡንኮ ልሳን ዑቡሳት ኣሰና ከይትጠልመና ይሰግእ።ክሰግእ ግድን እዩ።ከምይ ንዝብል፡ኩለን መድያታትን ኣክቲቪስታትን ኣብ ጥልመት ተቆማጢዐን ብዘይካ ጸርፍን ዱሑር ኣተሓሳስባን ተሸኺለን ሎሚ፡ደዋዊሰን ኢድኮም ሃቡ ዝዓይነቱ ካብ facebook ከምንብህርር ገይሮሙና እንድዮም እሞ እቲ ኡንኮ ፈርስ ኣሰና ከይጠልመና ጾለተ-ተስፋ ሰነ ኣይፈለየና ንጸሊ ድማ።