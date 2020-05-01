Death announcement – Ato Tekle Giorgis passed away

Our father and brother Ato Tekle Giorgis passed away on April 28, 2020.

ኣቦናን ሓውናን ኣቶ ተኽለ ጊዮርጊስ ብዕለት 28 ሚያዝያ 2020 ዓሪፉ ኣሎ፡፡

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family cannot host a gathering to mourn this loss. Thank you for your prayers and words of comfort at this time.

ብምኽንያት እዚ ምስ COVID-19 ተኣዊጁ ዘሎ ምድራት ምንቅስቓሳት፡ ከም ቤተሰብ ብሓባር ክንሓዝንን ክንብጻሕን ከምዘይክኣል ንገልጽ። ኣብ ዘዘለኹሞ ኮንኩምም ብጸሎትን ብቃላት ምጽንናዕን ትሕግዙና ንዘለኹም ኩልኹም ድማ ሕሰም ኣይትርከቡ፡ እናበልና ምስጋናና ነቕርብ።

Mulugeta Giorgis – (240) 305-1539 | Zecarias Tekle – (240) 535-5218