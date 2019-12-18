ETSUM ABRAHAM: ንማዕበል ይኣክል ትም ኢልካ ትስሕና

I had to postpone my work on transitional government, the Sudanese experience in this case because of an important matter in this article and hope you will read it fully.

But first, I remind all Deleytifithi to contribute something to the fundraising effort for justice against Ammanuel Iyasu’s attackers in London. Remember the enemy is threatening activists all over the world. The blind victims of his psychological manipulation are trying to show it in the forums, woofing at activists and have already exploded in practice. This is the second time they did it in London and they can do more damage to all of us unless we stop them at this point in the challenging experience. Please throw anything to cover the cost of justice, so we can safely continue serving the resistance without regrettable surprises. END.

Folks, we have witnessed endless dramas in the lives and times of the unique and self-destructive dictator who lived complicating human existence as a purpose of life. Here is his latest episode and enjoy the moment.

Narrative: “Qatar rejects false accusations by Eritrean Information Ministry” YIAKL Media Monday, 02 December 2019

There is a limit to anything in life. You keep doing whatever you do but you will reach the pinnacle, where you cannot push it anymore. Every dictator started believing life was eternal but cowardly passed out when the time showed up at a moment in the go. Reality collides with fantasy for the megalomaniac to suddenly feel the pressure of deception exhausting its capacity to serve the fallacious self-perception in the mind. It overflows beyond its threshold level to play a temporary psychic role in human life unless mindfully modulated with the help of humility and surrender. No one, however, can continue deceiving the self forever without rude awakening (“The shocking instance of learning the unpleasant or unwelcome truth about a situation”). The mind that entertains it simply gets too tired to accommodate it; for self-deception expires too, like all abstractions of nature.

In the case of the dictator, he let his destructive mind navigate his soul instead of the vise versa. He allowed his out of control ego to jump beyond the turning point effectively disconnecting his essence from sanity. Fear replaced the false confidence installed through self-deception, which can have no more use when the time arrives to face the karmic consequence of dancing with the Devil on the peaceful society without any provocation. I think that moment in time is in! He is going through intolerable psychic turbulence in this final chapter of his catastrophic and repulsive legacy. Check this out!

Information: The Eritrean government’s press release at Shabait website. “The sporadic acts of subversion conducted by the Turkish Government, (under the auspices of the ruling Justice and Development Party, AKP), against Eritrea are well known to merit elaboration here. These futile acts are perpetrated through the funding and operational services of Qatar, as well as the collusion of the Sudanese regime which has allowed its territory to be used for the nefarious aims.”

Wow, what a sudden turn of events! What are the acts and well known to who? This grievance that has no description, date, specific event and place of occurrence was mainly against Turkey with Qatar in the backdrop; but Sudan appears to be the main target of his mental condition at the end of the speculation.

Yet, the latest news says; “The Eritrean government has accused Qatar of many wrong doings against it and Qatar rejects the false accusations by Eritrean Information Ministry.”

Once upon a time ladies and gentlemen, things were going well in between. “The Ambassador of the Republic of Eritrea to the African Union had called on the State of Qatar to mediate between his country and Djibouti in their border dispute in 2017, considering the State of Qatar was the main negotiator of the peace agreement signed between the two countries in 2010”. But less than two years after this development, ግምጢል ከም ነፈሓይቶ!!

The news continues; “According to a November 28, 2019 statement released by the Eritrean Ministry of Information, the Government said the Qatari Government was deploying religious, political and guerrilla tactics to achieve its aim of destabilizing Eritrea. The statement read in part that Qatar was using Sudan as a ‘springboard’ to accomplish the evil plans.”

Commonsense: No one can any longer tell stories of this magnitude without the satellite picking the event for the world to see. Where in the Sudan was this done? Who specifically did it, the Turks, people from Qatar, the Sudanese, Eritreans or aliens from Neptune?

This is crazy, but Sudan has no time to play games with Eritrea that lived destabilizing the society since the time of his arrival. They are trying to clean the debris Bashir and the dictator created, building genuine democracy beyond his psychological and intellectual capacity. They are in pleasant terms with all African countries, the UN, AU, EU, etc. and specially Abiy who played a very positive role in the process, one of the reasons he won the Noble Prize. They have written an interim constitution that does not allow religious and ethnic politics, just an election away from forming a permanent government in their country.

As it went, Isaias tried to empower the corrupt Vice President during Bashir era (General Awad Ibn Ouf) and invited him to Asmara but the people rejected and replaced him with General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan. He was not even invited for the Sudanese transitional inauguration day on Sunday, August 18, 2019 when too many leaders attended the event. He then managed to visit Sudan in September 16 where he met the current Chairman of the government Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan. Time will tell if he will get another opportunity to do it after a Civilian Chairman replaces Fattah sometime in the beginning of 2021, but the news says “The Republic of Sudan and Eritrea have agreed to cooperate in the defense and military fields, including the ground forces, the air force, the marine forces, the defense industries, training and medical services. The two sides have also agreed to cooperate in the security fields, including exchange of information, capacity building and combat of organized cross-border crimes.”

Please pay attention that this agreement took place in the last two weeks of September, 2019 but he could no longer take their style of democracy that attracted the world to watch with great interest and expectation. Less than three months into this event ladies and gentlemen; ብትን ከም ዝራግይቶ.

“However, critics have approached the accusations with caution, because this is not the first time President Isaias Afwerki’s Government have accused other nations of plotting against Eritrea and responsible for the hardship experienced in the country. Eritrea has also in the past accused the Qatari-based international news media network, Al Jazeera for biased and unprofessional reportage on the country.”

Commonsense: The mentality of a thief is mainly focused on anything that moves around. It is always terrified and suspicious; watching the targets and the authorities at the same time. He loves violence, yet he expects empathy for the imaginary plots his disturbed mind downloads in his horrifying dreams.

Practically, there is no way the Sudanese at this point of their political journey would mess with this lunatic but the illusive mind has deteriorated to the level of adapting fear out of almost anything. It is a psychological disease that manufactures fictional dramas consistent with his behavioral pattern. Do not be surprised if he initiates war with the Sudanese, my dear people! Let us please watch the situation very carefully.

“In the statement, the Eritrean Government raised a 10-point scheme of subversion that Qatar has mapped to destabilize the country; they are: To regroup Eritrean opposition political leaders; unify their associations and extend requisite support to the latter;”

Commonsense: It’s been long since he destabilized Eritrea any way but where is the evidence for these allegations? Our political groups may have lost grounds in Ethiopia but they exist everywhere intact. We will make it from any part of the planet and Abiy’s betrayal is only a hiccup in front of the Eritrean people’s survival instinct. A day will shortly arrive when they will own their destiny in crystal clear agreement with their political parties. In whatever way the Sudanese politicians may handle their relationship with the Eritrean refugees in the country, I believe Sudan is our potential ally in this common strategic coincidence between the two damaged societies as a matter of perfect timing and necessity. Not now of course, at the middle of their journey to democracy but when they get there and settle down the system through fair election!

“To give special focus to Eritrean youth; unify their associations and incite them to engage in acts of rebellion against the Eritrean Government;”

Commonsense: The Information Minister Yemane Charlie must have been dizzy when he manufactured this baseless allegation. Isaias kicked them all out and he expects a good kiss in the cheek! Yet, the youth is getting organized by itself without any external assistance; although the situation can change depending on how the movement navigates the show. It must eventually attract the universe with genuine democratic image to win the fight no matter who comes to assist the project.

“To instill religious extremism on Eritrean Islamist opposition elements and thereby induce an uprising of Eritrean Muslims against their compatriots;”

Commonsense: STOP echoing the same scream you cried since your inception and be a little creative for a change! Sudan, a country in the way of genuine democracy minus any form of extremism cannot install said extremism against its principles (we will see this in the next articles). Our Moslems are peaceful and said Islamist opposition elements, part of the collective resistance against him. We are one and the same on the question of equality, freedom, democracy and territorial integrity. Any opposition group against this God-less secular enemy is, therefore legitimate and welcome.

In the meantime; he may stage a tragedy and blame certain communities to sell this rubbish projection as usual. He might even have already done it considering the latest sad news at Assenna [Atv: ሓድሽ መሰጋገሪ መንግስቲ ሱዳን ንኤርትራውያን ስደተኛታት ይኣስር: ትካላቶም ይዓጹ] dispatched on 10 Dec 2019. The Sudanese transitional government is expected to do whatever it takes until it succeeds forming the permanent government ahead and this could be in response to the dictator’s pressure on the matter in question. Yet, I condemn it without reservation!

It is just a chronic compulsion that he cannot help changing in this life. But his Jihadist terrorism fabrication will not work anymore, needless saying he was the biggest terrorist of the region by universal consensus. The Christian and Moslem Eritreans are firmly united at mass level of the relationship. We are closing our minor differences at intellectual level of the connection and the paradigm shifting for the better. That is what matters and what we know! This fallacious and redundant excuse of division cannot, thus cheat a toddler let alone the people in their current political awareness.

“To sow the seeds of ethnic cleavage and hatred among the Eritrean people; To launch efforts to induce protests and demonstrations in Eritrean cities against the Government;”

Commonsense: This is the first time for him to admit internal resistance against his regime? But wasn’t he boasting of having no worries and apprehension during the Wedi Ali episode? Don’t blame anyone for the heat inside Eritrea Mr. Destruction; it will get worse and you have not seen anything yet!

“To give military training (in Sudan) to “Muslim Brotherhood” opposition elements in the planting of landmines, ambushes and assassination of prominent government officials; to facilitate their infiltration into Eritrea to conduct these operations;”

Commonsense: There is no absolute or arbitrary liberty in any society for freedom comes with responsibility that the beneficiaries must negotiate with the law to enjoy it peacefully. Our people should have the freedom to socio-economically organize themselves in terms of ethnicity and religion under the law without politicizing them. There is, thus nothing wrong with Moslem brotherhood as long as it is focused on equality, freedom and religion without meddling in Eritrean politics. In so saying, we have not seen any evidence for Moslem brotherhood or Christian sisterhood training in Sudan. We only know our peaceful people sacrificed together and liberated their country and that they have been the training foundation of the Oromos, Tigreans, Amharas, Sudanese rebels, Somalians, Southern Sudanese, etc. to hardly need trainers from Sudan.

“To assassinate influential Eritrean leaders; To conduct acts of economic sabotage in Eritrea; To intensify hostile propaganda;”

Comment: Now he is freaking out! You can see the pressure mounting beyond the collective management of the crew. I am telling you to take your paranoia pills and chill out for a while, Criminal! You are the worst economic saboteur; a vindictive parasite who does not even allow the kids to go to school and the people to live and work in their country. You are the biggest thief that is stealing left and right without accountability. Do you think we need external assistance to silence the vulnerable leaders that waste their lives in the streets, sexing with underage girls, playing Billiardo and boozing in bars? Did you forget the superior Guerilla warfare, the Commandoes and fedayeen extravaganza back in the day? Don’t worry about this for you will see it soon if you are lucky!

“To publicize human rights violations in Eritrea in international organizations and foreign countries; to disseminate documents and videos to that effect.”

Commonsense: What a climax of detachment from reality! This mustached dude is a licensed criminal against humanity by UN accounts. Everybody witnessed his case and heard the verdict at the HAGUE. He was posted in the front pages of international New Papers and on national TVs, literally everywhere in the world. I remember hearing the news in Beijing, China from a Congolese businessman that heard it in BBC; obvious saying Eritreans have been demonstrating against his regime in many countries. Still, he has the gut to accuse other nations for exposing his over exposed injustice without any material evidence.

“The Ministry said the points raised were in “brief and skeletal form.” Asmara holds, however, that Qatar and its unnamed sponsors and minions continue to see their chances of success growing slimmer.”

Commonsense: What success is he talking about? If the targets of this allegation were “unnamed sponsors and minions”, how does he know they exist, in his dreams or fantasy? Simply pathetic!

In conclusion, “The State of Qatar has totally rejected false accusations contained in a statement by the Eritrean Ministry of Information, stressing that Qatar has nothing to do with any factions or groups in Eritrea, a matter which the Eritrean government knows very well.”

Amorphously, this is about parasitic survival at best; a political prostitution in the regional rivalry between the Riyadh/Abu Dhabi clique and that of Iran/Qatar clique (on their strategic interest in the Red Sea and Yemen). He has made a lot of blood money already through political fluctuation in this regard, one of the most disturbing issues being the brutal massacre of the Yemenite from Eritrean territory.

But it is all about what he will try to do to Sudan behind this provocation at the depth of the matter. The real problem is fear of his inevitable future sandwiched in the democratic ambiance of the region with Good democracy in Somalia, the democratic air in Ethiopia and the scientific Sudanese journey to democracy in the ground. Even as it stands today, Abiy and the dictator are far apart in policy and strategy on Sudan for any rational mind to expect their fragile infatuation falling apart sooner or later. The Weyane factorial is not working and the contradiction is simply too intolerable for the relationship to continue with patience and pretension. Abiy could at the moment be part of the problem vis-à-vis the situation of Eritrean refugees in the Sudan but will soon sense that he was also the target of the dictator who would not hesitate to install dictatorship at his expense.

Dear Eritreans! Things may seem bleak today in the Horn of Africa’s complicated political situation. Eritrean refugees in the region may sustain more suffering because of the desperate and restless enemy slowly dying a day at a time. Abiy may have betrayed the essence of freedom and democracy for his own political survival and we may be too slow to promptly react to events that concern our cause as a unit. But rest assured, things will keep on changing and the enemy will fall because everything must pass!

I declare, the Sudanese people’s freedom and democracy are mandatory for our freedom and democracy, and the vise versa, no matter how discouraging the situation looks right now. This is the best opportunity for us to turn the tide upside down. We have been two oppressed societies by the two of the most ridiculous dictatorships in history. We have common interest cleansing the region for prosperous future in peaceful coexistence. One is gone and another parasite in line to bite the dust in this collective project that we must together win to succeed.

Let us be careful about his tendency to attack Sudan on fake allegations as such. We cannot waste another life on this man’s wars with our neighbors, nor can we quietly watch him obstructing the country’s smooth ride to Secular democracy because it is personal to our struggle for freedom and democracy. We should then firmly condemn said Sudanese mistreatment of our refugees while firmly standing with the Sudanese people in case something goes wrong by this addict of death and misery, and please stay alert.

Apparently, different people have tried to understand his sub-human mind and none of them has approximated it yet. I took a chance on it and had the opportunity, conducting an interview with him in my imagination. He was a little tipsy but not drunk enough to miss the event.

Me: Kibur President, you look well rested, did you sleep good last night?

President Isaias: Any problem with that?

Me: No, no; I am just commenting on your settled composure despite your extraordinary responsibility and busy schedule.

Him: ተማም ደቅይሰ; ድቃስ ሓንፍፈሉ እብለካለኩ, ዘምጺኣካ ዘይትገብር?

Me: Well, the world certified you for a criminal against humanity in International Court at the Hague. How do you express your political philosophy in brief?

Him: Jealousy, Jealousy, Jealousy: again Jealousy, Jealousy! democracy, diplomacy, hypocrisy, hypocrisy. ለፍሊፍና ዝሰምዕ የለን::Yemane Barya, Alamin Abdulatif ናይ abashawl ዕዋላታት እዮም! ኣብራርባ ውዲ ትካባዶ ሰረቕቲ እዮም: ሙሁራት ማለት ሰረቕቲ ማለት እዮ: ይኣክል ዕንክሊሊማለት እዮ no human rights violation, election, no radio, video documentation and accounting, not even writing, just ኣብ ባራትን ባይታን ብግብሪ:

Me: I am asking about your concept of life in general, if you may!

President Isaias: What life? The Arabs call it HAYAT and the white man calls it life. Should I know what the Soviets call it, eh, eh? Life is life, Kalas! No more discussion! ብስም ስውእ ዓዋተ ንሓርነት መሰላት ምውሓስ? እምነት፣ ኣምልኾት፣ ራእይ ፣ ሓሳብካ ምግላጽ ፣ ምውዳብን፣ ምንቅስቓስን? ምስመን ግን; ምሳኩም, ምስ Turkey and Qatar? Forget it, forget it! This is very, very bad. First, Sudanese democracy is CIA’s Bulshit? Bulshit, Bulshit no doubt!! ንBambino Abiyን stupid Formajoን ኸተምህሮም ከቢድ ዕዳ እዮ, ከቢድ ከቢድ ዕዳ; Hashewye እዮ! ናይ መቐለ Weyane, Weyane,, the game is over, Kalas over!

Me: Would you get to the point Mr. President? Just a little about your plan for 2020; please?

The President: What plan? ምስመን? ኣሰና ሰበበኛ, dangerous Amanuel Iyasu hangolu ferisu; ባይቶ zeragito; ኣህጉራዊ ቻርተራት ዝተጠቕሱ ኩሎም ሰብኣዊ መሰላት ናይ ሓሰውቲ ፕሮግራም; ናይ Dr. Bereket ፖለቲካዊ ቻርተር ይገራጮ; ብትሕዝቶ Zerro: Salih Ghadi, Salih Ghadi; ASMARINO ምንጪ ናይ ሓሰውቲ; Buddhism ዕዝምዝም; Karma, Korerima;

You want more? Usman Abdurahim ኣብ ክተማ ምጽዋዕ ክተማ ምጽዋዕ; Tewelde Redda ሰብ ምዃነይ ሰብ ምዃነይ!! እንታይ ድትብሎ ነዚ ዕብዳን? ኣብ Cameroon መንነት ኣኽልብቲ ደልዮም? ሓሰውቲ Kalas ሓሰውቲ እብለካለኩ:: ሃይማኖታትን ባህልታትን ተኸባቢሮም ንምንባር. ውርሻታት ብግብሪ ኣክንዲንምትግባር ቅዋም ቅዋም ቅዋም: መሰላት መሰላት መሰላት:

Me: I know you are spiritual Kibur President ሃይማኖት ግን ኣለካ?

Him: ኣስማዕ Yiani, ኣብ መስግድ ስገድ ውይ እንዳ ማርያም ግድግዳ ስዓም; ምስ መስቀል ብተስታታ ተጋጮ; ኣብ Debrebizen ብግንባርካ ምስ ባይታ ተላገብ ውይ ኣብ Aqordat ምስ Shiek ተሳለም I don’t care . I only care about ሃገራዊ ጉባኤ ንሃገር ዘመሓድር ፈጻሚ ስልጣን. Kabich!! I care about ቀዳማይ ምዕራፍ፡ ሓፈሻዊ መትከላትን ትሕዝቶ ዓንቀጽ 8ን. Finished!!

Me: What do want the Eritreans to do with you?

Him: Recognition, recognition, recognition! I am the only leader that challenged three American Presidents in a row, eh, eh? Mengistu ገይርዋ, Musevinni ገይርዋ? Formajo ገይርዋ, eh, eh? Weyane ገይራታ? Abiy ይገብራ eh eh? Abraham Wedu, Abraham Wedu; ውዲ ኤፍረም ተዘቢጣ, ሓትነይ ሓሚማ; hateftef kabtiblu nihagerkum zeitserhu!

Me: Have you ever seen that gracious face without that mustache, Kibur President?

Isaias: ቋንቋታት ኤርትራ ኩላተን ማዕረ እየን:: ከማካ ርእስ ፈረስ ብmistache ከዕልል መሰል ብሉን Abeden ኣብ ኤርትራ

Me: I am just asking a question that only needs yes or no for answer.

Isaias: ሕጊ ፖለ ቲካዊ ንጥፈታታ ይከታተል:: ከማካ ርእስ ፈረስ ብmistach ከዕልል መሰል የብሉን; ናይ ኩፍያትካ ግበር እብለካለኩ

Me: ዋእ ገይርካላዲካ ታሓንትይ?

Him: የሽትታምበር ኣይተኽላን, ኣልግስ እብለካለኩ

Me: Do you have any comment about the writers?

President Isaias: ከምዝ ከማካ, kila kila kila. ርሓቅ ርሓቅ Kid gida abti 7 amet ziteasercayo drug ka shit! Zehzneni zeylekemkuka maetot gelemele ilka meda misateka trah eyu. Niska Adi abeito iyu zigbaaka. Mekele ዓብየ, Enginer neire, Maetot tesatife, GI koine, SINIT neire, writer koine, Guitar-Guitar, ዓለም yizewir alekudo ኣብ Germany neire. ኣብ Katmandu keshkaelil እየ: Hasawi, Ketafi! ርሓቅ እብለካለኩ

Me: Do you really believe the rumor that I served 7 years in prison for drugs?

Him: ይኣምን ውኑስ, Hijiwin ይኣምን ውኑስ: ድርባይ, ውዳቅ እብለካ

Me: Your last words to the Eritrean people please, in this X-Mas season?

The President: Shiek ዎላ Felassi kulom hade! Mesjid ዎላ Debrebizen they don’t listen! My policy is very good: Adi Hallo water project, economy, fishing, tourism, education, shrimp, shidda, everything, Yiani, everything. No one appreciates Semere Risom’s ሃናጺ ባህላዊ ውርሻታት and Charlie and Monkey in diplomacy; it is pathetic, pathetic, totally out of reality.

Ane yewahnet eye ziblo kalie kalat yebleyin. Usman the dancer is boozing; so what ማይ ይሓይሽ? He is teasing Sofia in China, so what? ሰብንዲያ; do you want him to watch her like a movie? President ኣብ bar tebaisu, ዋእ; ሰብንዲየ? President meste Yisetiy allo ጽላለ; do you want me to drink Fanta in meetings, eh,eh? Kisha ተጋስይሱ ኣብ Chechnya, do you want him to let them go without touching ኣብ ህጹጽ ሃገራዊ ኣኼባ?

Fozzia Hashim መስተ ገይራላትላ ኣብ DC ሰፊሕ ሃገራዊ ዋዕላ, Askalu Merkorios coffee circulation ገይራ ኣብ Asmara Party for Abiy; ዋእ ማዕረ እንዲየን; ምንስትራት እንዲየን! Aljazira Aljazira, fake news fake news! the spade is a spade; awet nihafash!

He was angry and the liquor did not help; he was shooting them down like there was no tomorrow! He then suddenly left to the restroom leaving me waiting in the room and my mind told me to call it YIAKL and sprint as soon as possible leaving him a note that reads: ሃተፍተፍ ይጽንሓልካሞ ድሓን: ሎምስ ታኩነታት ትም ኢልካ ትስሕና! Mary Xmas to all Eritreans on planet earth.