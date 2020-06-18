EU says no more money to Eritrea
By Habte Hagos On Monday, 15 June 2020, the European Union at the meeting of the Committee on Development (DEVE) on the EU’s development cooperation with Eritrea (state of play and the EU’s policy objectives) meeting, said no to the Eritrean government’s request for €50 million for more road works in the country. The EU is also sending €30 million originally reserved for Eritrea to Sudan instead.
