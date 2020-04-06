Global Yiakl response to the Pandemic COVID 19 Disaster / ተበግሶ ዓለምለኸ ወፍሪ ንምምካት ለበዳ ኮሮና ቫይረስ COVID19።

Global Yiakl response to the Pandemic COVID 19 Disaster

In response to the pandemic Covid 19 Global Yiakle set up fundraising task force to support Eritrean refugees in different parts of the world.

As we are aware of the situation the pandemic is expanding across the globe in a lightning speed. The crisis is creating turmoil in all parts of the world including big and powerful countries like USA. In response to this international crisis Global yiakle decided to set up a fund rising task force to support all Eritrean refuges in different parts of the world with its focus in Ethiopia, Sudan and Libya.

Due to the lack of basic healthcare and other fundamental human services, if Covid 19 is spreading in refugee camps of the neighboring countries, the consequence will be very dire to Eritrean refuges in those camps. To minimize the damage and death of Eritreans including small children and woman, GlobalYiakel decided to stand by our people and calls for all Eritrean in diaspora to stand side by side with their people.

For transparency and accountability purpose, the task force is composed of four different subcommittees. The subcommittees are: fundraising, Dispersing and distribution, Audit and media groups. These groups have different number of people depending on the scope of their tasks. These subcommittees will make sure the checks and balances required to utilize public funds collected to support our Eritrean brothers and sisters. In addition to the four subcommittees, there will be one representative from each city to facilitate the fundraising in their respective cities and states. The task force would like to promise to the public there will be periodic updates on the statues of the work until the task completed.

At the end of the task, Global Yiakel will present its report to the public on the completion of the mission and how the funds dispersed on the intended purpose. In addition to the Global Yiakel report, the Audit sub-committee will also present the Audit result of the task force to the public. Global Yiakle calls on all Eritreans in diaspora to stand shoulder to shoulder with their brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers’ friends, daughters and sons. This mission can only be accomplished when all of us come together for the sake of our people.

Hope to our people in darkness!

Thank you.

Global Yiakle

===================

ተበግሶ ዓለምለኸ ወፍሪ ንምምካት ለበዳ ኮሮና ቫይረስ COVID19።

ኤረትራውያን ንምሕጋዝ ዝውዕል ገንዘባዊ ድለባ። (Fundraising)

ኩልና ከምንርእዮ ዘለና ኣብዚ ኣዋን ዓለምና ብምስፍሕፋሕ ኮሮና ቫይረስ ኣብ ዓቢ ቅልውላው እያ ትርከብ ዘላ። እዚ ለበዳ ኮሮና ቫይረስ ኣብ መላእ ዓለም ነተን ብቁጠባውን ሰነፍልጠታውን ሓይለን ዝምከሓ ሃገራት ከም በዓል ኣመሪካ ከይተረፈ ዓቢ ራዕዲ ፈጢሩ ዘሎ፡ሓደገኛ ሕማም እዩ። ዓለምለኸ ይኣክል ነዚ ኣብ ዓለምና ኣንጸላልዪ ዘሎ ለበዳ ኾሮና ቫይረስ ንምብዳህ፡ ነቶም ኣብ ዝተፈላለዩ መዓስከር ስደተኛታት ኢትዮጵያ፡ ሱዳን፡ ሊብያ ከምኡ’ውን ካልኦት ሃገራት ዘለዉ ኤረትራውያን ንምሕጋዝ ናይ ገንዘብ ድለባ ስራሕ ጀሚሩ ኣሎ።

ብመንጽር እቲ ኣብ ጎርባብቲ ሃገራት ኤርትራ ዘሎ ድኩም ትሕት ቅርጺ ጥዕናን ቀረብ መባእታዊ ማሕበራዊ ኣገልግሎትን፡ እዚ ለበዳ ኣብዘን ሃገራት ዘለዉ መዓስከር ስደተኛታት እንተኣስፋሕፊሑ ኣሰቃቂ ሳዕቢን ከኸትል ሙኻኑ ርዱእ ኣዩ። ስለዝኮነ ድማ ኣብ ዝተፈላለዩ፡መዓስከር ስደተኛታት ኢትዮጵያ፡ ሱዳን፡ሊብያ፡ ክምኡ’ውን ካልኦት ሃገራት ዘለዉ ብዙሓት ህጻናትን ደቂ ኣንስትዮን ዝርከብዎም ኤረትራውያን ስደተኛታት ግዳይ’ዚ ሓደገኛ ተላባዒ ሕማም ኮሮና ቫይረስ ክኮኑ ዓቢ ተኽእሎ ኣሎ። ነዚ ኣብ ልዕሊ ኤረትራውያን ስደተኛታት ኣንጸላልዩ ዘሎ ከቢድ ሓደጋ ንምብዳህ፡ ኩልና ኣብ ደገ ንቅመጥ ኤረትራውያን ኣብ ጎኒ ህዝብና ደው ክንብል ሃገራዊ ሓላፍነት ኣለና።

ነዚ ኣብ ልዕሊ ህዝብና ኣንጸላልዩ ዘሎ ሓደጋ ንምቅላል፡ ዓለምለኸ ይኣክል ሓደ ናይ ድለባ ገንዘብ ሓይሊ ዕማም ኣቁሙ ኣሎ። እዚ ሓይሊ ዕማም ኣድማዕን ግሉጽነትን ተሓታትነት ዘለዉ ስራሕ ንምስራሕ በኣርባዕተ ዝተፈላለዩ ንኡሳን ኮሚተታት ኣብ ትሕቲ ጽላል፡ዓለምለኸ ቆይሙ ኣሎ። እዘን ንኡሳን ኮሚተታት ድማ ምድላብ ገንዘብ፡ ኦዲት፡ ክፍሊ ሓበሬታ ከምኡ’ውን ምምቅራሕ ዝተደልበ ገንዘብን እየን። ነፍሲ ወከፍ ንኡስ ኮሚተ ድማ ዝተፋላለየ ብዝሒ ኣባላት ኣለዉዋ። ብተውሳኪ ካብ 41 ከተማታት ኣብ ትሕቲ ጽላል ባይቶ ይኣክል ሕቡራት መንግስታት ኣመሪካ ተጠርኒፈን ዘለዋ ከተማታትን ካልኦት ኣብ ኢውሮፓን ካንዳን ዘለዋ ከተማታትን ሓደ ናይ ከተማ ወኪል ምስዚ ሓይሊ ዕማም ኣብ ምዕዋት እዚ ናይ ድለባ ገንዘብ ክሰርሑ እዮም።እዚ ስራሕ ተጀሚሩ ኣብ ማዕልብኡ ክሳብ ዝበጽሕ ድማ ኩሎም፡ዝምልከቶም፡ ወገናት እዋናዊ ሓበሪታን መብርህን ክህቡ ሙኻኖም ክንሕብር ንፈቱ።

ኣዚ ስራሕ ኣብ መዛዘሚ ምስበጽሓ ድማ ዓለምለኸ ይኣክል ወግዓዊ ዝኮነ ሓፈሻዊ ጸብጻብ ማለት ካብ ህዝቢ ዝተደለበ ገንዘብን ኣብ ኣየኖት መዓስከር ስደተኛታት ከምዝወዓልን ክሕብር ሙኻኑ ንገልጽ። ብተወሳኪ ናይ ኦዲት ኮሚተው’ን እቲ ዝተእከበ ገንዘብ ኣብ መዓላ ከምዝወዓለ ንኽተረጋግጽ፡ ኣብ እዋኑ ኦዲት ክትገብርን ጸብጻብ ናይ ዝረኸበቶ ውጻኢት ድማ ንህዝቢ ኣብ እዋኑ ክትሕብርን እያ። ስለዚ ኩልና ኤረትራውያን ኣብዚ በዳሂ እዋን ኣብ ጎኒ ሓፍትና፡ ሓውና፡ኣዲና፡ኣቦና፡ደቅና፡መሓዙትና፡የዕርኩትና ደው ክንብል እዋን ዝጠልቦ ሃገራውን ሰብኣውን ሓላፍነት ኣለና። እዚ ብናይ ኩልና ተሳታፍነት ጥራይ ክዕወት ከምዝኽእል ኣሚና፡ ኩልና ደለይቲ ፍትሒ ኣብ ምዝርጋሕን ምጉስጋስን ኢደይ ኢድካ ክንብል ዓለምለኸ ይኣክል ይጽውዕ ኣሎ።

ብርሃን ነቲ ኣብ ጸላም ዘሎ ህዝብና።

ዓለምለኽ ይኣክል።

GofundMe – Link ንወፈያ ኣብዚ ጠውቑ