Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020
Press Release – Eritrea Focus welcomes Canadian slave-labour ruling

Eritrea Focus welcomes the ruling by the landmark ruling by the Canadian Supreme Court, allowing a case against a Canadian company (Nevsun) which is accused of using slave labour on its Bisha mine in Eritrea. This is a case Eritrea Focus has spent years working on, backing the legal team that brought this to the Supreme Court.

 

