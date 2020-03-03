Press Release – Eritrea Focus welcomes Canadian slave-labour ruling
Eritrea Focus welcomes the ruling by the landmark ruling by the Canadian Supreme Court, allowing a case against a Canadian company (Nevsun) which is accused of using slave labour on its Bisha mine in Eritrea. This is a case Eritrea Focus has spent years working on, backing the legal team that brought this to the Supreme Court.
