Subject Liberty, Democracy, Freedom of Expression …. all Noble Concepts

We used these concepts to our hearts content to support our opinions on subject matters under the sun. But do we have limits to these expressions? For example, let us take Democracy and Freedom of Expression: How far can we go with these concepts? How far can we stretch our exercise of democracy and freedom of expression before we, unintentionally, touch the nerves of someone? What are the bounds where we are safe without offending someone? And how do we know the limits of that someone’s definition of the concept of democracy and freedom of expression? For this last question we have the leeway of saying that we are governed by universal definition of the two concepts. Though it remains to be unfortunate that we may have to offend the person UNINTENTIONALLY but we are only only relying on worldwide definion of the two concepts.

As to the definition of LIBERTY, strange as it may be, WE ERITREANS are divided in the definition of the concept. A little example may help to know what I mean. A typical Asmarina Lady went to her beloved Asmara, Eritrea for a visit. One day, one of her relatives pull her aside from a welcoming gathering and asked her a simple honest question arising from the bottom of her Heart >>> ”What is the problem with you people abroad? Why do you say there is no LIBERTY in Eritrea? “ Needless to say, the visiting Lady was speechless and had no appropriate answer. The conversation ended right there and the two related Ladies went back to the welcoming party in LIBERATED HAPPY ERITREA.

If there is ONE person in ERITREA who concocted a hidden plan for thirty – years; navigated it through the intricate routes; manipulated the most intelligent, experiencd and dedicated Eritreans Force in Africa, by any standard, and succeeded in triumphs, it must be Issayas Afewerki Abraham Miratch . Where and when it ends is immaterial to Issayas. What is important to him is that he succeeded, with his hidden hatred against Eritrea, in what he set out to do [ “keriyekoum iye”]: He conquered ERITREA.

The subsequent REACTION is left to ERITREA — and Issayas is ‘dying’ to see the Cinema on Eritreans’ squabbling among themselves on parochial matters like hidden religion, region, racial, language, etc etc etc ………

Dear Readers,

If you are inclined to insult me in the usual daily work in our Cinema of Internet go ahead but, be warned, you would be cursing to the wind as I am an individual NEXT TO NOTHING— Yes, next to ZERO. THE END