10 African Countries Have No Ventilators. That’s Only Part of the Problem. – New York Times

10 African Countries Have No Ventilators. That’s Only Part of the Problem.

Basic supplies like oxygen and soap are needed first to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Practicing social distancing at a public health awareness demonstration this month in Juba, South Sudan.Credit…Alex Mcbride/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

By Ruth Maclean and Simon Marks

April 18, 2020

DAKAR, Senegal — South Sudan, a nation of 11 million, has more vice presidents (five) than ventilators (four). The Central African Republic has three ventilators for its five million people. In Liberia, which is similar in size, there are six working machines — and one of them sits behind the gates of the United States Embassy.

In all, fewer than 2,000 working ventilators have to serve hundreds of millions of people in public hospitals across 41 African countries, the World Health Organization says, compared with more than 170,000 in the United States.

Ten countries in Africa have none at all.