Announcement – Eritrean Healthcare Professionals

Dear Healthcare Professionals,

As Eritreans living in diaspora, we continue to witness the numerous hardships of our people around the world. And we can all attest that we have been divided for too long and our thoughts have been far and wide.

But the good news is that every challenge inspires a hope for change and for a better tomorrow.Thus, in our earnest desire to unite and mobilize resources to help our brothers and sisters in different parts of the world who are in need, several of us, as healthcare professionals from various fields, have begun the process of creating a nonprofit organization called Eritrean Healthcare Professionals Network ( EHPN).

In the spirit of working together with you to make a difference for our people, it gives us great delight to announce to you that we will be hosting our first EHPN Conference

in Dallas, Texas on April 10th-12th,2020.

Our EHPN committee is excited about the opportunities and ideas that will be mutually shared during the conference.So, please make plans to attend and share this information with other Eritrean healthcare professionals.

Sincerely,

Eritrean Healthcare Professionals Network (EHPN)