Eritrea Focus statement on Independence Day
9:50 pm
56Views
We join with the people of Eritrea in celebrating the anniversary of our liberation and the establishment of Eritrea as a free nation. The entry of our fighters into Asmara was greeted with the greatest outpouring of joy our nation has ever known.
