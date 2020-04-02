Thursday, April 2nd, 2020
Fundraising to combat Covid-19 – Eritrean Healthcare Professionals Network (EHPN)

Eritrean Healthcare Professionals Network (EHPN) is a group of healthcare professionals in the diaspora that advocate and promote the health and wellbeing of Eritreans, with a focus on underprivileged Eritreans globally.

Click on the PayPal Link to Donate:

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/CovidReliefToEritrea?locale.x=en_US

 

yakobe@gmail.com

