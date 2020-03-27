Isu-virus Demands the Eritrean Pro-Justice Movement to Forge Alliance With The Regional (YES-SEDS) Diaspora Communities

The Isu-Abiy alliance has not so far offered any peace or economic benefits to the people of the two countries. It appears the purpose that had the two enter into alliance was to intimidate their enemies into unconditional surrender.

The systems in the two Isu-Abiy countries have nothing in common. That is why the two failed to make shared commitment in that Isu jumped to combat free movement and Abiy remained with the three border crossing points open, encouraging free trade and free movement.

Despite the fact the Eritrean tyrant represented fear and the Ethiopian Abiy represented hope, the Isu-Abiy agreement of open borders for free movement had given opportunities of hope until the threats of a new war crippled the agreement’s purpose. Although the two, Isu and Abiy, sought to maximize their returns from their fake alliance, the lack of common goals failed the agreement as a regional or economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Isu-Abiy agreement was initiated with unknowns then slowed down for reasons of unknowns and finally fell out because of unknowns. From the start, when the agreement was announced, the words of surprises that came to the minds of those who knew well the insides were: “My eyes! This is impossible to happen.” Yes, impossible because the common denominator of economic cooperation is common system, where the parties to the cooperation have constitutional system, rule of law and independent courts of justice. And, whereas: the common denominator of a joint defense and security pact is fear of a common enemy.

Based on the estimated impact of the agreement and the evident commonalties of their coming together, as an emergency, the Isu-Abiy agreement is not the first of its kind between Eritrea and Ethiopia. In mid-90s, Isu and the Wayne signed a joint defense and security pact. On the following day of the signing the pact, the Eritrean defense minister, Mr. Mesfin Hagos, flew to Addis Ababa and obligated the Ethiopian government, under the signed pact, to end the activities of the Eritrean opposition groups. As a result, over 40 (forty) ELF-RC political cadres were put under house arrest. Immediately, the cadres were handed over to an UN agency to be expelled to a third country (in North America, Europe and Australia). As well, leaders and members of the ELF-Sagim were hunted down or gunned down.

Because the Eritrean tyrant was maximizing his returns from the signed pact with the Waynes, Baduma as a cover up for issues of conflicts was made to become a pretext for a war between the two countries. To avoid recurrence of wars and conflicts under the new Isu-Abiy pact, the Diaspora Eritrean and Ethiopian communities on behalf of their people should pursue the truth about the unknown of the Isu-Abiy agreement to find out about the unknowns of cooperation and conflicts that are evolving to become pretexts to go to war, once again.

The facilitated end of ‘no peace, no war’ under the Isu-Abiy agreement was expected to bring changes including national reconciliation and democracy in Eritrea, as well to bring peace and unity in Ethiopia. Indeed, Dr. Abiy’s moves created a win-win-win situation to all three (Dr. Abiy, Isu, and the Eritreans) in that Dr. Abiy got awarded with Peace Prize, Isu got unleashed from the ICC noose, and the Eritrean people were promised to be freed from the tyrannical rule of Isu.

As expected, the Eritrean tyrant did not make any different impact. The tyrant is known for forging alliance with one neighboring country to finish off another neighboring country considered his enemy. All the tyrant’s wars against the neighboring countries were so executed.

The UN is well familiar with the patterns of the Eritrean tyrant and his disguised moves under his forged alliance as to knock out any neighboring country or a leader who is a threat to his rule. The UN appears to have reviewed its position as it is now in the process of getting out the details of the Isu-Abiy agreement in order to enforce compliance. Otherwise, the UN’s embargo will be re-imposed.

The members of the UNSC got it that they could not wait any longer for Isu’s compliance that will never occur. Dr. Abiy got it, after the countless phone reminders, that Isu was hiding behind the promised changes solely to upgrade his image. The Eritrean people got it the day the border crossing points were declared closed by the Eritrean regime that the Isu-Abiy agreement has failed to bear fruit in ending the era of brutality and starvation in Eritrea.

The tyrant’s new systematic abuse even pushed the religious institutions to the forefront of resistance against the tyrannical rule. Their resistance was in confirmation that their past silence was not out of weakness or cowardice thereby proclaiming that the churches run out of cheeks (to be turned) and the mosques run out of forgiveness for the sake of Allah.

To many the Isu-Abiy alliance is still very hard to understand. With abiy claiming to expand political rights and opportunities, while Isu committed to taking away all rights, now it is clear to the world that the two cannot form unprecedented pro-change leadership to achieve compatible goals. Surely, the two are not positioned to foster openness and peace with better perception of the regional reality. However, since Abiy came to Isu, the agreement is about Abiy seeking to learn how to extract power from the warlike situations in Ethiopia as to become Isu of Ethiopia (one man rule).

Isu’s strategy of forming alliance with one group/organization to knockout another has been in the region since 1978. With the exception of Djibouti, all countries of the region took their turns to become either abettors or victims. However, using Isu’s alliance to transform a leader (say: Abiy) to become authoritarian so as to crackdown on his adversaries is the first of its kind in the region.

Should transforming to become authoritarian (Isu-like) gets wider and faster spreading in the region like virus, the alarmists of pandemic threats would categorize it as Isu-virus. The Isu-virus in the context of coronavirus will have severe consequences and disasters on the political and economic wellbeing of the region.

Because Isu-virus is regional, it demands regional awareness and action. The region, with the spread of Isu-virus is going to face unpredictable powers of arrogance. With the already some failed states (Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen) and those threatened to become failed states (Ethiopia and Sudan), the Eritrean pro-justice movement has the duty to take initiative to forge alliance of the region’s Diaspora communities. By forming the alliance of YES-SEDS (Yemen, Eritrea, Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Djibouti and Somalia), they can jointly expose and defeat all conspires to make the region neo-scramble for Africa.

.

How Isu was Under Exposed until Isu-Abiy Agreement

The 2018 Isu-Abiy peace agreement turned from signs of hope to signs of a looming war(s). Its failure started when Isu-Abiy deeds went contradicting their promises in that instead of encouraging free movement of the people and goods, they jumped into combating free movement. The agreement, if it is not a sham it can be described as a wrongly titled agreement.

The agreement, as a political campaign against the Eritrean opposition members in Ethiopia and the Eritrean refugees, is considered as an agreement of joint cooperation on security. Yes, the bilateral agreement, as a drive aimed at weakening their common enemy (the TPLF), is considered as a joint cooperation on defense rather than economic cooperation.

The contents of the Isu-Abiy agreement are still unknown. Upon signing the agreement, some specifications about normalization hinted at defining the agreement as ending the ‘no peace, no war.’ This definition of the agreement goes along with the pre-agreement border issues, whereas defining the Isu-Abiy agreement as joint defense and security agreement reflects the post-agreement conditions because their focus is on their enemies (the Eritrean opposition, the Eritrean refugees and the TPLF).

Indeed, the Eritrean tyrant in his February 2020 interview gave clear snapshots on how he turned Eritrea from prosperous to impoverished country and its people from diverse and united to diverse and divided. He also made it clear that he was using his alliance with Dr. Abiy Ahmed as an overpass to ramp up his intervention in the internal affairs of Ethiopians. No doubt, the Eritrean tyrant is not jumping out of nowhere to interfere in other countries affairs including Yemen, the Sudan, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

For the Ethiopian ex-PM, Mr. Meles, it was not for no reason that he forced the Eritrean tyrant to recoil to Massawa (and later to Adi Halo). Conversely, it was not for no reason that Dr. Abiy’s alliance helped the Eritrean tyrant to rebound enabling him to extend his wings in the region. Other than seeking and exploiting opportunities of fame, power, and immediate funds to save Ethiopia from bankruptcy, Dr. Abiy refrained from disclosing the terms of his treaty with the Eritrean tyrant. Yet, the world continued to support the Isu-Abiy agreement despite the fact the border issues are back to square one.

Because the Isu-Abiy agreement lacked honesty, it could not impose commitment on both. As such, it appears that on the insistence of the Eritrean tyrant the agreement enacted two conditions: non-disclosure of its terms and not to seek approval from the Ethiopian parliament. If the terms of the agreement were acceptable to the people of the two countries, Dr. Abiy would have disclosed the agreed upon terms and taken pride for what have been achieved. Defiantly, the events of unrest in Ethiopia and the anti-Eritrean refugees’ fervor created by Dr. Abiy after his visit to Asmara, stand demanding explanation as to whether such covert political abuses are part of the agreement and that is prohibiting Dr. Abiy from disclosing the terms of the agreement.

The Eritrean tyrant’s dishonesty is not a new encounter to the Ethiopian leadership. However, Dr. Abiy appears to have lost his reasoning on rolling up his sleeves against the TPLF, the Eritrean opposition and the Eritrean refugees. As a matter of fact, Dr. Abiy should immediately stop all confrontational measures that cause dire threats to the unity of Ethiopians and to the sovereignty of Eritrea as well as to other countries in the region.

Unless Dr. Abiy is blackmailed or a gun has been pulled at him to change his stand towards democratic changes and peaceful co-existence, the U-turn reversing his position on all issues suggests that he is becoming Isayas of Ethiopia. As Dr. Abiy is copying the Eritrean tyrant, the Ethiopian people are suffering from his opinionated and undisputed/imposed decisions.

It won’t be long before Dr. Abiy surprises the Ethiopians with declaring senseless wars as to impose ‘no peace, no war’ on Ethiopian thereby paving the way to his one-man rule. Just to appease Isu, in interference with UNHCR’s role in protecting the Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy created political abuse scene confirming his being another Isayas in abusing the international laws. The symptom “like teacher (Isu) like student (Abiy)” that the Ethiopian leader, Dr. Abiy, is showing also confirms that the non-disclosure of the terms of Isu-Abiy agreement is his way of announcing that he (Dr. Abiy) is infected with Isu-virus.

.

What to Expect Post-forming YES-SEDS?

The Horn of Africa Diaspora communities share concerns and because they share concerns, they have shared goals. Until the communities have honest and clear understanding of the region, their shared goals cannot be achievable.

The Diaspora members of the communities, as the people who stood for a range of values including freedom of movement, speech, political opinion and writing, are in a position of becoming loud voices for those rights in the region. Like they are enjoying all those rights as their constitutional rights, all the Diaspora members should encourage their communities to implement programs that serve as vehicles of strengthening the bonds of all the regional Diaspora members in order to jointly call for sweeping democratic changes in the region so as the people to enjoy their constitutional rights.

It is undeniable truth that the region has become a breeding ground for failed states. What made the region the center of failed states is not only linked to the failed statesmanship of the leaders but also to their assault on the rights of their people.

The region had many visionary leaders but they failed because some of their counterparts refused to catchup on their democratization level. Also, the region had many courageous leaders who were committed to condemning the abuses of power, oppressions and injustices against the people of the region but they were prevented by the African Union’s policy of non-interference in the domestic affairs of neighboring countries.

Those countries with constitutional system repeatedly attempted to communicate among themselves to make economic reforms, as necessary steps towards regional peace and cooperation. But such moves were hindered by foreign powers that favored authoritarian leaders who were capable of disrupting democratic systems in the region.

The regional Diaspora communities can get their members to actions that can address the urgent concerns of the region. Just united actions of the Diaspora members can subdue the pattern of intimidations and the abuses of power that made the region saturated with discriminations and inequalities to those who do not support the abusive regimes. The exodus of refugees, fleeing the rules of jungle, is not partly but fully the consequence of the lawlessness that is leading the countries in the region to become failed states.

The young generations who are denied their driving ambitions are forced to flee. And, those who find their lives under scrutiny of the regime, because they are considered threats to the system, are forced to find routes to beyond boundaries for their safety.

The failed states are daily creating disasters to the lives of their people. The regional Diaspora communities have to learn from each other’s experience and familiarize with each other’s problems before pulling together to confront the issues of the region.

Together the Diaspora communities can lend comforting hands to those facing the daily disasters in the region. Yes, together they can instill a sense of duty to become the voices of those silenced with the use of force.

Knowing that the Isu-virus concerns are worse than the coronavirus concerns for the people of the region, the regional Diaspora communities, if united, can hold the key to freeing the people of the region from those who are daily creating disasters and forcing the people to live in fears. Enough is enough to a broken and a devastated region that is condemning its people to refugee lives and deaths while crossing to safety.

The Eritrean Diaspora community, empowered by commitment but weakened by disunity could not defeat the Isu-virus. However, the YES-SEDS if empowered by commitment and unity, they will for sure defeat Isu-virus and the coronavirus.

Mamino