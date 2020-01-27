Press Release Building Democracy in Eritrea – First Conference In April 2019, Eritrea Focus in collaboration with the Institute of Commonwealth Studies, University of London, held a successful two-day conference on Building Democracy in Eritrea. The conference record can be found on our website: www.eritrea-focus.org. Since then, 24 experts nominated by the conference have been undertaking an extensive and detailed study into six strands that are envisaged to form the cornerstone to a transition plan from dictatorship to rule of law in Eritrea. The six strands, in no particular order, are: