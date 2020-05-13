Press Release Eritrea Focus v United Kingdom: Eritrean Road Project Legal Challenge
Eritrean Road Project Legal Challenge Duncan Lewis’ Public Law Team, instructed by Eritrea Focus, are launching a legal challenge against the UK Government’s funding to the EU Trust Fund for Africa's ‘Reconnecting Eritrea and Ethiopia
Eritrean Road Project Legal Challenge Duncan Lewis’ Public Law Team, instructed by Eritrea Focus, are launching a legal challenge against the UK Government’s funding to the EU Trust Fund for Africa’s ‘Reconnecting Eritrea and Ethiopia through rehabilitation of the main arterial roads in Eritrea’ development project in Eritrea, which uses conscripts from the Eritrean National Service.
