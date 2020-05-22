The Eritrean Community Has Lost an Angel
On May 18, 2020, the Eritrean community in Toronto, Ontario lost a symbolic legend. A man who never let religion, race or any tribal difference get in the way of anything he did.[gview file="https://assenna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Kidane-Taganye.pdf"]
