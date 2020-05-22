Friday, May 22nd, 2020
BREAKING NEWS
MENU
mobile-logo

The Eritrean Community Has Lost an Angel

On May 18, 2020, the Eritrean community in Toronto, Ontario lost a symbolic legend. A man who never let religion, race or any tribal difference get in the way of anything he did.[gview file="https://assenna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Kidane-Taganye.pdf"]

11:23 am
0
48Views

On May 18, 2020, the Eritrean community in Toronto, Ontario lost a symbolic legend. A man who never let religion, race or any tribal difference get in the way of anything he did.

yakobe@gmail.com

Review overview
NO COMMENTS

POST A COMMENT