Upcoming APPG Events

he APPG on Eritrea is planning a delegation to Asmara in order to better assess the potential for cooperation on international development; and to assess the political situation following peace with Ethiopia. Members wishing to put themselves forward should contact the Secretariat at pattersonj@parliament.uk.

 

